Grounds prepared for China investment in Iran

Massoud Khansari made the remarks in a meeting held in Beijing with a senior Chinese trade official.

Khansari said that Chinese private sectors, within the framework of "Belt and Road" initiative, can make joint investment in infrastructural projects on railroad, transportation and tourism in Iran.

Khansari further highlighted the role the private sector plays in promotion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, an agreement on cooperation was signed between Tehran Chamber of Commerce, China's private sector for economic cooperation and Iranians residing in north China.

In the meantime, Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari is currently on a visit to China to attend China Hi-Tech Fair 2019- Advanced Manufacturing Technology Exhibition underway from November 13 to November 17.

