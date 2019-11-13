S. Africa MP calls for more solidarity among Muslim states

In an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of 'Union of Muslim Parties and Political Activists' in Tehran, he added that the poverty within Islamic states could be alleviated through solidarity.

There should be unity among Shiia and Sunni Muslims so that different sects of Islam should be regarded as exemplary model for each other, he noted.

The official went on to say that in this way existing fragmentations of Muslim world to turn into unity and solidarity.

This will lead to the establishment of the joint approach in resolving challenges, he reiterated.

The Union should identify the common values that could help maintain cooperation among the Muslim countries despite of claims and counter-claims of the different schools of thought, he said.

Holding a conference on Muslim parties could help the countries identify the Islamic values that hold them together, he said adding the states need to share the values with the rest of the world.

In response to a question on the significance of Hormuz Peace Endeavour put forward by Iranian President Rouhani at 74th UNGA, he said that the initiative addresses not only the Muslim world but also the international communities that Islam does offer solutions to the crises in the world.

Interview by Tohid Mahmoudpour

