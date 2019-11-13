Countries importing huge weapons harming regional security: Envoy

Javad Kachoueian made these remarks while replying to the anti-Iran comments of Saudi representative at the Margalla Dialogue 2019 organized by the Islamabad Policy and Research Institute on "Peace and Development in South Asia, Middle East, Central Asia" on Wednesday.

The diplomat added Iran has always reiterated peaceful solutions to the crisis in the region, but unfortunately, some countries in the region do not agree with us.

He noted that after killing thousands of innocent people, including women and children in Yemen, they have now realized the importance of dialogue.

“They have imported weapons worth 100 billion from the west for what, unfortunately, some western countries test their weapons in our region,” he said.

Javad Kachoueian expressing his views said that Iran has never invaded any country for the past three centuries rather many countries try to invade Iran. The diplomat said that Iranian President had also presented a regional security plan at the United Nations.

He went on to say that security in the region is very important to us and we are waiting for the response of these regional states towards our proposal.

“We support Hezbollah because they are fighting against the occupation. We need to solve our problems in the Persian Gulf through negotiations,” the envoy noted.

President IPRI, Ambassador (retd) Vice-Admiral Khan Hasham Bin Saddique in his views said that though Pakistan has very good ties with Saudi Arabia, we don’t follow Saudi policy towards Iran.

Former Pakistani ambassador to Iran Asif Ali Khan Durrani chairing the session said Yemen is the most neglected country of the world. He viewed the dialogue is the only way to solve the regional problem. “Wars do not sole issues,” the diplomat pointed out.

Another speaker expressing his views said that Iran has considerable influence in Afghanistan. He said that Houthis are part of the Yemeni society and they can’t be eliminated by force. He stressed the need to solve the Yemeni crisis within the society of the country.

He added that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have an extremely bad experience in Yemen.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish