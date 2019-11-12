Iran's fourth phase of reducing JCPOA commitments focuses on Fordow site

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered gas be injected into 1,044 centrifuges rising the country's enrichment level to near 9,500 Sus which is very close to the time before the nuclear deal.

During the last stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

The third stage pushed Iran towards nuclear research and development and now the fourth phase is taking the country to Fordow nuclear site that has been named after Martyr Masoud Ali Mohammadi, a nuclear scientis who was assassinated in Tehran in January 2010.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), enrichment at Fordow nuclear site was supposed to be stopped for 14 years. “Inaction by European parties has made us move towards Fordow only after 3 years," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (IAEO) Spokesman.

Now, Iran can enrich uranium up to 5% under the supervision of the IAEA, that shows how Iran is capable in nuclear industry and how much the country’s indigenous nuclear programme has helped it to become self-sufficient in this regard.

The European parties have failed to honor their nuclear commitments and have sometimes aligned themselves with the US in condemning Iran’s reduction of its commitments.

Germany, France, and the UK have not been able to take necessary actions to keep Iran content after the US pulled out of the nuclear deal.

Their efforts such as SPV and INSTEX are nothing but mere statements that can’t meet Iran’s legitimate demands.

The Europeans' actions can’t prevent Iran from moving in this direction that could not have a happy ending for the western states as warned Iran’s Ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad who said that Iran could finally pull out of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish