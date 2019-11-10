Iran open to talks, but won't bow to humiliation: President Rouhani

“Wherever we can solve people’s problems through talks and interaction with the world, I, as your elected president, won’t spare a second although I know it’s hard. We are now in connection with the world and are holding talks. We are seeking solutions but will never seek humiliation,” said President Rouhani in the central city of Yazd on Sunday.

The Iranian president mentioned that his government is trying to find solutions along with maintaining the people’s dignity and unity.

“We need to stay united and use national wealth well and be kind to each other to be able to go past the problems,” he added, urging national unity.

