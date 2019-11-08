Iranian army downs unknown drone in SW Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Gholamreza Shariati said the unknown drone entered Mahshahr on Friday and was then shot by the air defense.

He added that security and military forces are now investigating the body of the drone.

The drone certainly belongs to a foreign country, he said, adding that the people will be informed of the result of inspections.

Shariati went on to say that Khuzestan air defense system is monitoring movements and enemies’ threats.

