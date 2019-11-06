Senior Iranian official urges impartiality on human rights issues

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the United Nations headquarters on Wednesday.

He said Iran believes that politicizing, discrimination and political misuse of these notions are the most important problems on the way of developing human rights, adding that Iranian policy is seriously fighting this destructive way of thinking.

This is why Iran believes in Universal Periodic Review (UPR), he noted.

Meanwhile, head of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights appreciated Iran’s cooperation with the UN office and also with UPR.

In the meantime, Larijani in a meeting with ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) outlined Iran's progress in various fields namely health and women sectors.

He described democracy as the main achievement made by Iran over the last few years, adding that Iran believes in protecting people’s votes.

Criticizing secularization of the ratified documents in the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Larijani emphasized the importance of using Islamic teachings in these documents.

The High Ranking delegation for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday, headed by Mohammad Javad Larijani along with representatives of the three branches of power, left Tehran for the headquarters of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The delegation will present the country's national report and answer questions of representatives of other countries and hold talks with officials from the Office of the High Commissioner, the head of the Human Rights Council, as well as ambassadors and delegates from other countries.

