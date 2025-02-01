Iranian F-class gas turbine’s rotor successfully passes overspeed test

Tehran, IRNA — The rotor of the Iran-made MGT-75 gas turbine, which belongs to F-class type, has successfully passed the overspeed test.

The MGT-75 gas turbine rotor successfully passed the overspeed test after undergoing balancing at both low and high speeds, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

The MGT-75 gas turbine enjoys a power capacity of approximately 220 MW. It belongs to Iranian-made F-class gas turbines that have higher efficiency and are used for power generation in thermal plants.

The indigenously-made F-class gas turbines are being manufactured by giant Iranian industrial group MAPNA for the first time in the country.

At the global scale, these types of turbines are built by US-based multinational company General Electric, and Germany’s Siemens company.

