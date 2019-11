Iran and Greece need to cooperate in scientific and religious spheres in a bid to promote cultural negotiations, leaving away missiles and rifles, said Ayatollah Javadi Amoli on Sunday in a meeting with Greek Ambassador to Iran Dimitri Alexandrakis.

The Iranian religious scholar added that deaths of over 70 million people in the first and second world wars were caused by the ideology that rifles and missiles are human honor.

