Energy Min: Iran, Syria to join electricity networks via Iraq

Ardakanian made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of the agreement between Tehran and Damascus.

Syrian Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli was also present in the ceremony.

Electricity connection between Iran's network and other regional countries will also be followed up in a definite time, Ardakanian said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister talked of the regional issues, stressing that the regional peace and tranquility need development and such development will foster through cooperation among the regional countries.

He also underlined the importance of promoting regional cooperation by focusing on both export and import of electricity and the exchange of knowledge.

For his part, the Syrian minister announced that the joint committees will be formed to pursue the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish