Iran, Iraq's power grid synchronized

Speaking on the sidelines of the synchronization operation of the Iran-Iraq power grid at the venue of Iran's electricity grid management company on Friday, Reza Ardakanian told reporters that negotiations were held with the Iraqi Minister of Electricity last year about the planned electricity cooperation that was planned to take action in the course of 3 years.

He said synchronization of the two countries' network was one of the programs that took place today and went on to say that reduction of losses in the electricity grid, modernization and repair of damaged equipment and training of Iraqi personnel are other measures implemented over a period of 3 years.

Referring to Iran-Iraq electricity connection, the secretary said that this is like a heart that sends the same pulse and will act in unison.

Ardakanian said that with this connection the quality of electricity in Iraq will improve.

He described synchronizing the Iran-Iraq power grid as a first step towards using the investments already made in the country in the energy sector, and expressed hope that other planned projects would be successful.

The priority of the program during these three years is sharing Iran's experience in the electricity industry via the knowledge of Iranian specialists to help Iraq gain self-reliance, Ardakanian said.

He announced the continuation of electricity supply to Iraq as long as the country needs and Iranian regulations permit.

Ardakanian noted that energy exports have grown very well this year due to the good rainfall and good cooperation of the people in the management of consumption.

