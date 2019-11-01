Fars province's private sector capacities for cooperation with Germany reviewed

Addressing the German ambassador to Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold, the head of the Fars Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture said in the meeting held on Thursday that developing business relations with Germany, especially in the field of industry and medicine, is very valuable to "us and we are ready to explore ways to strengthen our economic relations".

Jamal Razaqi stated that Fars is the first agricultural province in Iran which provides about 12 million tons of agricultural products annually (equivalent to 10% of the country's food needs).

He added that in tourism, the province has a special place in the country and the world with recorded national and world monuments such as Persepolis, the works dating back to Achaemenid era as well as Hafez and Saadi tombs and monuments of Zandieh era.

Razavi also said that Fars province is one of the main supporters of oil fields and petrochemicals in terms of industry and proximity to the country's oilfields.

He stated that the existence of prestigious universities, access to medical facilities, private and public hospitals and appropriate medical equipment and industrial capacities are other benefits of the province to boost business and economic relations.

The head of the Fars Chamber of Commerce went on to say that Iran and Germany have long had good economic relations, especially in the industrial fields, and in this regard, the private sector of Fars is ready to grow and develop cooperation with German economic activists.

The German ambassador to Iran also mentioned the German cultural week in Shiraz and commemorated Hafez and Goethe, two renowned poets of Iran and Germany in Shiraz, saying that Germany and Iran have a very close friendship, cultural and spiritual ties and the cultural and friendship of these two great poets of the world show the quality of the relationship between Iran and Germany.

The diplomat added that there have always been economic relations between Iran and Germany at different times along with cultural issues, which is an important value for us.

Berchtold underlined that Germany's industry has become highly internationalized in recent decades, and the German government is making every effort to develop legitimate and justified trade with its private sector in Iran and Fars province.

