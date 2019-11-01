Kerman’s economic, investment opportunities to be introduced to world

Speaking at Rafsanjan Pistachio Festival which was attended by ambassadors and Attachés from 15 foreign countries on Thursday evening, Ali Ansari called the pistachio as the first agricultural product in Iran with an organization from planting, production to marketing and export.

Ansari pointed out that farmers of Rafsanjan and Kerman province offer the high quality pistachio products to the people of the country and the world.

"We hope to be able to have an organization for all agricultural products in the country, such as pistachio from production to marketing in the world," he said.

Rafsanjan MP Ahmad Anaraki Mohammadi for his part stated at the festival that $47 billion revenue come from the sale and exports of non-oil products, of which $4 billion have been achieved from agricultural exports.

The MP noted that half of the foreign exchange earnings from exports of agricultural products is related to the export of pistachio.

The parliamentarian made the remark that Iran has long been and still has important capacities and in the past, along the Silk Road, Iranian businessmen have been using this route to communicate and trade with foreign countries.

Anaraki Mohammadi went on to say that Rafsanjan has the world's largest adobe house and the Presidential Museum in terms of tourism, and there is also a unique Rage Valley with more than 90 meters high in the city, with many domestic and foreign tourists annually visit the Rafsanjan buildings and monuments.

