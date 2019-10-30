Iranian referee to officiate in 1st Junior World Kabaddi Champs

The event will be held on November 9-16.

Boldaji had earlier officiated in provincial, regional and international competitions and premier league.

Iran, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taipei, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan, Denmark, Kenya, Uganda, Canada, Australia and Iraq will attend the competitions.

Meanwhile earlier, Iranian Kabaddi Federation President Abbas Ursaji said the logo of Junior World Kabaddi Championships for boys, that will be held in Iran’s Kish Island, is a clear sign of Iran’s authority in the Persian Gulf.

The logo shows two dolphins that are frequent animals in the Persian Gulf. Dolphins normally swim in groups that show synchronization in Kabaddi as well, he added.

Also, Kish Island that will host the event is Iran’s symbol of authority in the middle of the Persian Gulf waters, he noted.

Kabaddi is a contact team sport, played between two teams of seven players each. The objective of the game is for a single player on offense, referred to as a "raider", to run into the opposing team's half of a court, tag out as many of their defenders as possible, and return to their own half of the court, all without being tackled by the defenders, and in a single breath.

