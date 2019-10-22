Qatari scholar: Reducing JCPOA commitments is Iran's right

Speaking in the international conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" in Tehran, Luciano Angel Zaccara said that multilateralism is the solution to end regional disputes and conflicts, adding that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, US has waged war against Iran and has imposed sanctions especially in oil and energy sector.

US unilateral acts are not limited to Iran but they include other countries like Libya, he said that noting that European have reacted to it and tried to settle issues through diplomacy and cooperation.

Following Iran's nuclear activities, Europe has also maintained cooperation with the United States under the UN Security Council sanctions, he reiterated.

The Qatari scholar described long-standing negotiations and signing the JCPOA as beginning of a new era in multilateralism and ending US' unilateralism.

He noted that ex-US president Barack Obama said it is time to facilitate economic relations with Iran when signing the agreement.

Accordingly, UNSC Resolution 2231 annulled UN sanctions against Iran and efforts to create a region free of nuclear weapons came true, Angel Zaccara said.

Soon after Trump took the office, the US Administration once again moved toward unilateralism, he added.

On the other hand, Iran has also defended its legal rights and has reduced its commitments step by step, Qatari scholar noted.

Angel Zaccara said that he believes that Trump breached international regulations and even the US declared norms and undertakings of his predecessors and acts against the collective resolve of five world powers.

Trump's unilateralism was not limited to Iran nuclear deal but he has pulled out of some other international, regional and bilateral agreements to show that he attached no importance to multilateralism.

These measures not only caused international tensions but have had no achievements for the US, he said.

Now the region is exposed to humanitarian crisis due to Trump's inappropriate policies and tensions have hit its risky stage and are out of the White House control.

US officials have to establish cooperation with other countries and regional and international players, he noted.

The international conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" was held in presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and representatives from Italy, India, Russia, Finland, Poland, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Macedonia and Afghanistan at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran.

