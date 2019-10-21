Iran's tourism minister visits Oman's National Museum, Royal Opera House

Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali Asqar Mounesan visited Oman’s National Museum, the Royal Opera House in the capital Muscat and a miniature gallery by Iranian artist Fateme Maleki on Monday.

He was accompanied by Omani Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrizi and Iran’s Ambassador to the Persian Gulf country Hojatoleslam Nuri Shahroudi.

Mounesan, who has recently joined the Iranian cabinet after Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organisation turned into a ministry, is on an official visit to Oman in a bid to strengthen mutual cooperation in tourism.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish