Pakistani media closely watching PM Iran-Riyadh mission

Despite that there are some political challenges to the government in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran is committed to play a proactive role for regional peace and that is why he has reached Tehran on his second official visit to the Islamic Republic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to New York earlier had stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during an exclusive interview with Turkish international news channel- TRT World- had said that Iran has always been open to discuss anything with the Saudi Government.

"We have been open to talking to Saudi Arabia either directly or through intermediaries," Zarif said.

There are reports quoting officials sources that PM after concluding his Tehran's visit would travel to Riyadh in coming days.

Daily ‘The Nation’ in its editorial comments said the purpose of PM Khan’s visit is none other than bridging the vast chasms between Tehran and Riyadh.

It said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had asked the Pakistani premier to mediate between Riyadh and Tehran. Pakistan had played the role of a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran in the past as well.

It said what is worth appreciating is that leaderships of both the Persian Gulf countries want to end the on-going rivalry. However, what is essential for PM Khan is to show diplomatic dexterity. Otherwise, the fine delicate balance that Pakistan has maintained while keeping its relations with the two rival powers can go awkward.

“Therefore, Khan at the moment is making the right move: playing the role of a messenger between the two sides,” the editorial noted.

Daily’ Naibaat’ in its editorial on Sunday said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran is very vital and would help to bring peace in the region.

It said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talking to local media had said that Pakistan wants to remove differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The paper added Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had asked the Pakistan and Iraq to mediate between Riyadh and Tehran.

It said that the mission of Pakistani Prime Minister would bring stability in the Muslim world. It viewed that success of Pakistan’s diplomatic effort is inevitable for the peace in the Middle East. It added that success of the Muslim Ummah lies in its unity.

Analyst Sarfraz Sayyed in his article published in Urdu daily ‘Ausaf’ said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative for peace in Persian Gulf should be welcomed. He said that the PM went to Iran at a time when the opposition is planning to launch an anti government campaign.

He said both Iran and Saudi Arabia have welcomed Pakistan’s peace initiative.

