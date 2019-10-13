Pakistan's PM Imran Khan arrives in Tehran

International and regional issues, most recent developments of the region and bilateral relations are the most important issues to be discussed during his one-day trip to Tehran.

Imran Khan is to meet with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said in a statement that the trip is a part of Pakistan innovation to promote peace and security in the region.

