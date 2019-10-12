Zarif: Iran expects Turkey to respect Adana accord on Syria

"The Adana Agreement between Turkey and Syria—still valid—can be the better path to achieve security," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday .

He added: "#Iran can help bring together the Syrian Kurds, the Syrian Govt, and Turkey so that the Syrian Army together with Turkey can guard the border."

Earlier, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement expressed concern about the Turkish military attacks on Syria.

Expressing Iran's Foreign Ministry's concern about Turkey's military operation inside the Syrian territory, the statement said that given the humanitarian situation and the dangers the civilians are exposed to by the Turkish offensive, Iran sought an immediate end to the military attacks and pullout of Turkish military forces from the Syrian territory.

It further said that Iran, as stated before, understands the security concerns of Ankara, but it believes military action will fail to help remove the concerns of the Turkish Government, but, may inflict civilian casualties which brings responsibility for the Ankara Government.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stressed its objection to the Turkish Government over the offensive on the Syrian territory, read the statement.

Iran has once and again underlined the fact that the current situation in the region has been created by the trans-regional meddling, especially by the US, it said.

Based on its basic principle that regional problems should be solved within the framework of region's potentials, the statement noted, Iran expressed readiness for playing any role between the two countries, as it is in contact with the two sides.

Tehran believes that solving the problem can only be possible through peaceful measures and respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and also the Adana Agreement.

