Trump’s failure, reason for Pakistan PM mediation: FM

In an interview with Al-Jazeera tv the minister said US President Donald Trump during a meeting with PM Imran on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session has asked Pakistan to help in this regard.

He said that after the development PM Imran had an important meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

He stated that it seems that Iran also wants to defuse tensions with the United States. He added that all parties' readiness to resolve the problems is the need of hour to improving the current situation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that US President has failed to resolve issues with Iran that is why he asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to play a role.

He was of the view that US anti-Iranian sanctions have affected Iran’s economy and Islamic Republic wants these sanctions to be lifted as early as possible.

The minister warned that negative developments in the Persian Gulf could trigger a war in the region which will have negative fallout on the global economy.

Qureshi went on to say that continuing tensions in the Persian Gulf would also affect commercial activity in the region and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson has said peace and stability in the region is our desire and we will do our best to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Mohammad Faisal while responding to a question of IRNA at his weekly news briefing said, Pakistan has been asked to play a mediatory role between Iran, US and Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have themselves spoken on the matter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to New York had stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

During an interview with US media he said that war is not a solution to any issue and conflict with Iran would serve nobody’s interests.

