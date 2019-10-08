Tehran against any possible military operation in Syria

The statement said undertaking such a measure will not only fail to remove Turkey's security concerns but rather cause a huge financial and humane loss.

Therefore, Iran is against any kind of possible military operation in that case, it stressed.

Saying that the US presence in Syria is "illegal", the statement added that Washington's decision to put an end to its occupation of Syrian territories and pull its military forces out of the country should have been implemented much sooner.

Hoping that the US move will lead to the restoration of peace and stability in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iran is ready to contact the Turkish and Syrian officials to remove the concerns peacefully.

The statement stressed that respecting the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria, as well as Adana Agreement, are appropriate grounds for talks.

According to media reports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Saturday that his country would undertake a military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria.

