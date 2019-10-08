9 airports to start extra flights to Najaf, Baghdad

According to Iran Airports Company, cities of Yazd, Isfahan, Mashad, Ilam, Sari, Tabriz and Kerman together with Kish and Imam Khomeini International Airport will host these flights.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Borderguards Commander Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei said that there are problems on the way of Arbaeen pilgrims and their movement is going on smoothly at border points.

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims and Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 19.

