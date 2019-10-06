Iran int'l airport authorizes over 500 Arbaeen flights

Ali Rostami, Superintendent of Imam Khomeini Airport City Corporation and Deputy Director of Operation Affairs, made the announcement in an interview with IRNA.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony- one of the largest religious gatherings in the world- marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shiite Muslims.

Extra flights to Iraq for Arbaeen mourning ceremony will start as of October 9, Rostami said.

He noted that flight permission has been granted to domestic and foreign airlines without placing any limitation.

It is expected that over 90,000 passengers will be transported to Iraq through Imam Khomeini Airport during Arbaeen occasion, the official added.

Each year, millions of pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, march on foot long routes to Karbala, the place of holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

