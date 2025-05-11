Iran says it is ready to continue diplomatic engagement to show peaceful nature of its nuclear program

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that Iran is fully prepared to continue diplomatic engagement to show the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, which has already been demonstrated.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Baqaei said, “Iran is firmly determined to pursue its inalienable lawful rights for peaceful uses of nuclear energy under NPT while fully prepared to continue its diplomatic engagement to ensure the already demonstrated ‘peaceful nature’ of its nuclear program.”

Baqaei further noted, “We are equally resolved to work for termination of unlawful & inhuman sanctions that have long been imposed on our people.”

Iran and the United States held their fourth round of indirect negotiations in the Omani capital, Muscat, focusing on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions on Tehran.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff were leading the two delegations in the talks.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has been acting as an intermediary.

In another post later in the day, Baqaei announced that the talks had concluded, describing the discussions as “difficult but useful.”

He added that the process helped the two sides to better understand each other’s positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways to address the differences.

“Next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman,” he said.

