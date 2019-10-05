Iran hub of cord blood stem cell storage in Middle East

The Managing Director of Royan Stem Cell Technology Company Morteza Zarrabi said on Saturday that the mentioned numbers of stem cells are stored in public and private banks.

He added that some 115,000 samples are stored in private banks.

He noted that Tehran, Isfahan and Khorasan Razavi have the highest number of banks in Iran respectively.

Zarrabi went on to say that 700,000 species of cord blood are stored in public banks and some six million others are stored in the private ones.

Stem cells are useful in treating 80 diseases; he said adding that researchers are now conducting research on use of stem cells from cord blood in curing autism, cerebral palsy, heart disease, Type-1. Diabetes, hearing loss and kids' illnesses, he added.

Cord blood is blood that remains in the placenta and in the attached umbilical cord after childbirth. Cord blood is collected because it contains stem cells, which can be used to treat hematopoietic and genetic disorders.

