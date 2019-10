Bahmanyar, who represents Iran in -50kg weight category, defeated rivals from Hungary, Algeria, Hong Kong, Spain and China on her way to the final game of the competitions.

She is scheduled to compete for the gold medal with another rival from Germany in the final game on Sunday.

World Karate League is underway in Russia represented by 642 athletes from 85 countries.

