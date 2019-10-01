Hamas says ties with Iran, Hezbollah honorable

In a press conference in Gaza on Tuesday, he added that Iran and Hezbollah are the main allies of Palestinian Resistance.

Noting that Hamas' ties with Iran and Hezbollah have eliminated sectarian aspect of regional conflicts, he said that the relations have had positive impact in all fields.

Referring to the plots to isolate resistance, al-Hayya said that Iran's backing to resistance provided it with a deterrence power which if did not exist, Israel assassinated Hamas leaders one after another, but now it is moving toward respecting the option of resistance.

