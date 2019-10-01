FM diplomats visit 'The Art for Peace Festival' in Tehran

Wives of foreign ministry's diplomats and ambassadors from the UK, Finland, Poland, France, Germany, Netherland, South Korea, Chile as well as Malaysia visited the event.

Every year, The Art for Peace Festival showcases a diversity of artworks by Iranian and international artists in the media of painting, photo, sculpture, installation, video art, cinema, and theater to promote the culture of peace.

The 7th Art for Peace Festival is held on September 20-October 4 in Tehran, Iran.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish