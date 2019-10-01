Iran ranks first in scientific papers growth in world: Official

A sum of 53,340 scientific ISI papers have been written by Iranian scientists and published in accredited international journals by 2018, said Iran’s Deputy Minister of Sciences, Research and Technologies Hossein Salari Amoli on Tuesday.

He was addressing the first International Conference on Caspian Sea Environment and Sustainable Development as well as the 22nd meeting of the Association of Sate Universities of Caspian Sea littoral states in the northern Gilan Province on Tuesday.

Amoli added that 40 Iranian universities are among the world ranking of best universities in the world.

According to the official, there are 43 science and technology parks in Iran that have created jobs for more than 30,000 people. “These parks exported more than $200 million last year,” he said.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish