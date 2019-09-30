Thousands of foreign tourists visit Soltanieh dome

The head of Soltanieh World Heritage Site told IRNA on Monday that during the first six months of the current Iranian year, tourists from Germany, France, the US, France, China, the Philippines and Spain visited Soltanieh World Heritage Site, which gave a better perspective on the topic. It provides a historic place in the world.

Miramousi Aniran, citing the statistics of ticket sales, added: During this period, 81,621 domestic tourists visited the Soltanieh International Dome.

Soltaniyeh Dome is the 3rd biggest brick dome in the world and the Mausoleum of Ilkhan Oljaytu highlighted accomplishment of Iranian architecture and is the top three huge historic buildings in the world.

The structure is a very exquisite mosque which is well-known in the world from the viewpoint of architecture, interior design and space. Soltaniyeh Dome.

In north-western Iran’s city of Soltanieh, which was briefly the capital of Persia’s Ilkhanid dynasty (a branch of the Mongol dynasty) during the 14th century, stands the Mausoleum of Oljaytu, its stunning dome covered with turquoise-blue faience tiles. Constructed in 1302-12, the tomb of the eighth Ilkhanid ruler is the main feature remaining from the ancient city; today, it dominates a rural settlement surrounded by the fertile pasture of Soltanieh. The Mausoleum of Oljaytu is recognized as the architectural masterpiece of its period and outstanding achievement in the development of Persian architecture, particularly in its innovative double-shelled dome and interior decoration.

The dome is located 30 km east of Zanjan inside the rampart of the old city of Soltanieh. It is an octagonal building, each side of which is almost 80 meters.

