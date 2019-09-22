Rouhani: Iran to introduce Hormuz Peace initiative at UNGA session

Addressing the ceremony to mark the Sacred Defense Week, the 39th anniversary of beginning of the Iraqi-imposed war 1980-1988, President Rouhani said that Iran will present an initiative to the UN General Assembly on safeguarding peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz together with regional states.

Iran will announce to the world that foreign forces' presence is trouble making and dangerous for the region, international waterways, security of the shipping, oil and energy.

Iran's path is to create unity and coordination among regional countries, Rouhani said adding that those who want to attribute regional incidents to Iran are repeating their lies.

If they are telling the truth and they aim to safeguard peace in the region, they should not send arms, planes, bombs and dangerous weaponry to the region.

If they are right, they should not stir up arms race in the region, Rouhani said, adding that if they are really seeking for security, they should distance from the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani referred to Iranians' resistance the cause of regret and hesitation for the enemies who tend to invade the country, saying they will not dare to stand against Iranian armed forces and Iranian nation.

President Rouhani said that the enemies resorted to waging "Economic Terrorism" against Iranians, adding that Iranians have got used to tolerate sanctions and pressures in different periods and will leave behind the current waves of sanctions as well by resistance, vigilance and national solidarity.

Today all Iranian entrepreneurs, knowledge-based companies and inventors are standing like soldiers and commanders in the forefront of war against Zionism and the arrogant enemy, Rouhani noted.

Iran will not invade the borders of other countries, but, at the same time will not let anybody invade its borders, he added.

"There is no doubt that the big economic war imposed on Iranians is aimed to destroy the Islamic Revolution like the imposed war 1980-1988 which aimed to disintegrate the country," Rouhani said.

Wherever US and enemies were present in the region, they played the role of disparaging the security, he said, adding that they destroyed security in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and the Persian Gulf and brought about insecurity.

But on the other hand wherever Iranian forces were present they brought about security, he stressed.

If Iranian forces stood by people of Palestine, Iraq, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, they brought safety for them and were able to uproot brutal terrorists, he added

In this sensitive era of the history, Iran has announced that it will offer hand of friendship and brotherhood toward neighbors and is ready to forgive their previous mistakes.

We are now in a situation that enemies of Islam and region like US and Israel tend to take advantage of the rift and difference between us, Rouhani said.

He went on to say that the security of the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman is indigenous, adding that foreign forces will just bring insecurity and problem for us.

