Mazandaran economic delegation to visit Volgograd

Deputy governor general for coordinating economic affairs and developing resources, Hassan Kheirianpour told the coordination meeting of the trip in Sari that the visit will take place on the official invitation of Volgograd governor general.

"Inauguration of Mazandaran trade center abroad, meeting with governor general and other officials of Volgograd and touring joint ventures are on the delegation's agenda," he said.

Ties between Mazandaran and Volgograd gained momentum last year and following unsuccessful relations with Astrakhan, as three politico-economic delegations from it traveled to Mazandaran since May 2018.

An exhibition featuring Mazandaran province's capabilities was also held in Volgograd last year.

Statistics show that Volgograd has had 63 million dollars of trade exchanges with Iran last year.

Volgograd is a large city along the west bank of the Volga River in Southern Russia.

