Shahriar commemorated in Tabriz

National Day of Poetry which coincides with death anniversary of Shahriar was observed in Tabriz with researchers on Shahriar's works and literati in attendance.

In a message to the ceremony, Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Abbas Salehi said that Shahriar is one of the shining stars which serve as the abstract of Islamic and Iranian insight as well as a bridge between yesterday and today's poetry.

"Symbols and signs of culture and civilization are spiritual identity card of the nations who have safeguarded a valuable and immense heritage from generation to generation to pass it on to the current generation," the message said.

He further noted that Shahriar represents the rich and genuine art of Iran who has been able to gain a spiritual and artistic miracle by combining freedom and religion and composing poems in Persian and Turkic languages.

Shahriar is known not only in Iran but also worldwide, as the theme of his poetry is wisdom and knowledge, he said, describing him as one of the forerunners of development of poetry.

Seyyed Mohammad Hossein Behjat Tabrizi, mainly known by his pen name, Shahriar, was a notable Iranian poet, who wrote in Azarbaijani and Persian languages. His most important work 'Heydar Babaya Salam' is considered to be the pinnacle in Azarbaijani literature which gained great popularity in the Turkic world and was translated to more than 30 languages.

