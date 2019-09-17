Iran-Kazakhstan Economic Studies Center inaugurated

Mohammad Javad Azeri Jahromi, on his way to Kazakhstan's capital Nur Sultan, opened the Iran-Kazakhstan Economic Studies Center by attending at Eurasia National University.

The center was established in collaboration with Allameh Tabatabai University and was attended by President of Allameh Tabatabai University Hossein Salimi and Majid Samadzadeh Saber, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Azeri Jahromi, during his two-day trip to Kazakhstan, visited the Nur Sultan Digital Economy Park, called “Astana Hub”.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology traveled to Kazakhstan yesterday to attend the meeting of ministers of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC).

The RCC is a regional union formed by members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Each year an International Summit and Exhibition is held in one of the member states. Turkmenistan hosted member states last year and Kazakhstan has hosted the summit this year.

