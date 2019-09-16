Saudis continue to deport Pakistanis despite MBS assurances

Saudi government has not given any reason for the deportation of Pakistani immigrants.

More than 1.5 millions Pakistani workers are in Saudi Arabia out of whom 3,400 are languishing in Saudi Jails.

In recent months many protests were held in Pakistan in which the protesters condemned Saudi government’s mistreatment to Pakistani expats, especially those who are in jails.

In February this year, Mohammed bin Salman visited Pakistan and assured immediate release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners; however, only 200 of them have been released so far.

Last month Saudi Arabia had rejected the century-old postgraduate degree programme of Pakistan — MS (Master of Surgery) and MD (Doctor of Medicine) — removing it from the eligibility list of the highest paid tier.

This decision has rendered hundreds of highly-qualified medics jobless who were told to leave or be ready for deportation.

Most of the affected doctors were hired by a team of the Saudi health ministry in 2016 when it conducted interviews in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad after inviting applications online.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish