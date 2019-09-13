Iran, Russian energy ministers discuss mutual cooperation on phone

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak as the chairmen of state commission of the two countries' economic cooperation dealt a wide range of issues in the fields of economy and investment, including energy.

"We believe that implementation of the agreements reached in July meeting of the joint cooperation commission held in Isfahan will further strengthen mutual cooperation," Russian minister said during the phone talk.

The two ministers met in Moscow on September 2 when they stressed the need for accelerating implementation of the joint projects, including 1,400 megawatts power plant in Sirik, Hormuzgan province.

