Envoy terms Tehran, Caracas ties as unbreakable

Speaking to IRNA, Alcalá Cordones stressed the fact that the US unilateral acts which are aimed at stopping progress in Iran-Venezuela relations and are targeting people's welfare and life made governments and nations more united against imperialism.

Reminding the fact that Iran and Venezuela are two important energy hubs in the world and also members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), he said despite both countries are under the most serious economic, financial and trade pressures imposed by the US, but Iran and Venezuela have been able to stand against US maximum pressures.

Elaborating on Iran-Venezuela relations, Alcalá Cordones said the diplomatic and trade ties between two countries is significantly developing.

Both countries enjoy close cooperation in energy, defense and trade fields.

Referring to exchange of high-ranking delegations between Iran and Venezuela, he said the technical commission meeting is to be held soon.

For much of the interview, Venezuelan diplomat described Iran as a unified and powerful country in all fields.

Success, stability and endurance of Iran over past four decades relies on its integrated existence which is rooted in Iranian Islamic culture and a wise leader, he noted.

He expressed certainty that Iranians will pass obstacles and progress.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Alcalá Cordones referred to resuming Tehran-Caracas direct flight through Conviasa and Mahan airlines as a step for reinforcing tourism ties between two countries.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish