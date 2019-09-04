Araghchi: Iran not to re-negotiate JCPOA

Araghchi told reporters in Slovenia that Iran has declared over and over that it will come back to its previous commitments only when it could sell its oil and have access to oil income without any limitations.

On the first anniversary of US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Araghchi visited Paris to work out a practical plan with the French officials on the Iranian demands from the JCPOA partners -- restoration of banking ties and free export of Iranian oil. Officials from Central Bank of Iran and the Oil Ministry have accompanied Araghchi to Paris.

He said the talks with French officials focused on the issue of how to sell Iran's oil and receive its income.

Referring to telephone conversations between Iranian and French presidents, Araghchi said Iran has stressed that Europe should either buy oil from Iran or allocate a credit line to guarantee Iran's oil income.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish