10,000 non-Iranian students studied at Imam Khomeini Int'l University

Speaking to IRNA, he said during this period, over 200 language learners from Argentina, China, Japan, Poland, Syria, Lebanon, South Korea, Turkey, Iraq, Belarus, India, Kenya, Pakistan and Afghanistan have been accepted to attend Persian language training courses.

The official highlighted that the university has signed over 16 cooperation agreements with foreign universities and institutions in the past 6 years.

The university has signed agreements with centers such as Carlos Terry of Madrid, an Italian center, a Portuguese institution, Australian Institute of Agriculture, Polytechnic of Milan, Dagestan State University and the Armenian Academy of Sciences, the president of the university said.

Naeini stated that deployment of Islamic Philosophy faculty’s scientific delegation to teach at the University of Strasbourg in France, conducting joint research projects with the Department of Geology of the University with an Italian University, sending professor to teach Persian language at Bangkok and South Korean universities and Beijing Foreign Studies, conducting preliminary talks on holding joint courses with the Jagiellonian University in Poland and admitting two professors from the university for short-term study opportunities in the field of political science and history have been other activities of the university in the field of international cooperation.

The president of Imam Khomeini University also pointed to its membership in international scientific communities, adding that it is a member of four international unions including the Union of Islamic World Universities, the World Universities Union, the Caspian Sea Littoral States Universities and the Silk Road Universities Network.

