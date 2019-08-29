Pakistan says it test fires nuclear-capable missile

Earlier a report published by a US think-tank had warned that the specter of nuclear war haunts tensions between India and Pakistan, and the disputed territory of Kashmir could provide the spark that lights South Asia’s nuclear fuse.

Meanwhile Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan during an interview with ‘The New York Times’, has said there are no chances of talks with India in current situation and raised the threat of a military escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Director General of army’s media wing (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

He said the missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometers.

He added President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed appreciation to the team and congratulated the nation.

