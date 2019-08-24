China trying to cushion impacts of US measures on cooperation with Iran

In a meeting with Governor General of East Azarbaijan province, he described Tabriz as a significant city in the history of East-West exchanges on Silk Road, saying that it has always played a crucial role in Iran's cultural interaction.

Appreciating the provincial officials' support to Chinese investors, he said, "We should have a role in the region's economic development and employment."

Governor General Mohammad Reza Mohammadipour, for his part, mentioned suitable areas of investment across the province, expressing interest in involvement of Chinese investors in the major provincial projects.

"Iran and China are the two big Asian civilizations with numerous economic, social and cultural commonalities, whose interaction have always been of ascending order," he said.

Fighting unilateralism and working for the countries' independence are among their common policies, he said.

Referring to some capacities of the province, including having common border with three neighboring states, access to big market of Central Asia and boasting of heavy industries, he said that most of the provincial development and economic projects are implemented by the Chinese projects.

"We have signed agreements with the Chinese investors in the fields of auto and rail industries as well as mines, as we are interested in the involvement of Chinese in various provincial projects," he said.

Currently, Chinese goods are supplied in the Iranian markets and the Iranian goods have the potential for supply in the Chinese markets. Therefore, there are numerous areas of cooperation in the field of commerce.

