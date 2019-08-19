Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement said these cowardly attacks manifest the desperation of terrorist outfits and spoilers as hopes for peace, stability and national unity in Afghanistan have grown stronger by the day.

“Pakistan remains a steadfast partner of Afghanistan, in the joint efforts to defeat all designs aimed at perpetuating instability in the region,” it said.

The statement further said: We continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation in these testing times. We also pray for the early recovery of dozens of people reportedly injured in today’s attacks.

Meanwhile Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan as peaceful Afghanistan is inevitable for peace and stability in the whole region.

He stated this in a message on the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue to play the role of facilitator in the Afghan peace process with complete sincerity and as a shared responsibility.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish