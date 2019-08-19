Iran, Finland have similar plan on Persian Gulf

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Helsinki, Zarif referred to his earlier trip to Finland, saying the Finnish have always been interested in the regional talks forum in the Persian Gulf.

Pointing to his meetings with the Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian officials on regional issues, Zarif said these three countries are active in the Middle East issues.

He added that Sweden was responsible for the first summit on Yemen and Norway is after holding a meeting on Afghanistan.

Zarif stressed the importance of holding talks with these three Scandinavian states.

Underlining the current special conditions in the region, Zarif called for holding intensive consultations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister described as important relations with the European Union, saying the EU has commitments in the framework of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Thanks to the upcoming UNGA meeting and the current situations, coordination is of importance, Zarif reiterated.

Heading a political delegation, Zarif arrived in Finland on Monday to discuss bilateral, international and regional issues with Finnish officials.

Zarif is supposed to hold talks with Finland President Sauli Niinistö and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Iranian foreign minister is to discuss preserving Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

Zarif is then slated to visit Sweden and Norway.

