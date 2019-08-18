Iran's ambassador, Iraqi president explore arrangements for Arbaeen ceremony

Presenting a report on the joint preparations and coordination between Iran and Iraq for Arbaeen ceremony this year, he said that this year's Arbaeen ceremony is projected to be held gloriously.

He also briefed on Saleh on the implementation of the agreements reached during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Iraq in March.

During the meeting, both sides discussed arrangements for a meeting between the two countries' presidents during the upcoming UN General Assembly Meeting in New York in September.

Iraqi president, for his part, discussed bilateral relations, regional and international developments.

