Iran receives 27 titles in FIRA 2019

Iran team received 14 first, 8 second and 5 third rankings.

In FIRA Air category, Iranian team from AUTMan from Amir Kabir University ranked first.

In indoor flying robots, Amir Kabir University stood on the third place and Iranian team from Mashad ranked first.

In SimuroSot category, Amir Kabir University ranked third against China, South Korea, Mexico, Taiwan and Singapore.

Iranian squad also received 1st and 2nd rankings in Sport Robots category.

The Federation of International Sports Association (FIRA) - founded by Prof. Jong-Hwan Kim, KAIST, Korea in 1996 - is the oldest robot soccer competition in the world.

From humble beginnings, FIRA has grown to a major robotics competition with the goal using sports as benchmark problems for state of the art research in robotics and other related areas.

The event is being held in FIRA Sports, FIRA Youth, FIRA Challenges and FIRA AIR fields.

