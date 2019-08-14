Iran, self-sufficient in producing wheat

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in the central city of Khomein, Keshavarz said that with this amount of production, there will be no more need for imports as the country has become self-sufficient in the production of this strategic product.

Beans, wheat, cotton, barley and oil seeds were the products Iran imported over the past few years, Keshavarz said, adding that Iran has become self-sufficient in producing some of these products.

He said that in addition to wheat, the country is expected to also become self-sufficient in producing sugar with launching some sugar producing factories in Khuzestan.

