Rouhani terms Tehran-Baku ties as friendly, developing

In a phone conversation with the Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, President Rouhani extended congratulations to Azeri people and government on the Eid al-Adha.

He also expressed satisfaction over the positive process of growing cooperation between the two nations.

He believed that the exchange of visits between Iranian and Azeri officials will be effective in further developing cooperation.

Rouhani reiterated the fact that Azerbaijan has always been a brother and a friend for Iran and said this friendship will certainly develop in the future.

Meanwhile, Aliyev said relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are developing.

It is the result of the sincere efforts made by Iranian and Azeri officials.

Earlier, speaking in a meeting with Azeri Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov held on the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan, Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said developing cooperation between Caspian Sea states is the main objective of the event, adding that boosting transit and transportation among countries plays a major role in developing relations.

He added that the North-South corridor can also have regional effects.

Mammadov, for his part, underlined developing economic relations with neighbors.

Azerbaijan is after building and developing bridges among regional countries and believes that Iran can play an especial role in this field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stressed finalizing the North-South corridor, saying an increase in the volume of goods from Iran indicates its strategic success.

