Int’l activities of Shahid Beheshti Univ. to rise despite sanctions

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday and commenting on the most important activities of Shahid Beheshti University's International Scientific Cooperation Center, Shirani noted that in a scientific field a prestigious university with 20,000 students and 1,000 faculty members has never been sanctioned.

He pointed out that sanctioning Shahid Beheshti and Sharif University of Technology has been carried out at the first time.

Shahid Beheshti University professor emphasized that sanctioning faculty members, professors and students has led this university to encounter numerous problems, including publishing articles in prestigious journals as well as attending international congresses and conferences.

Shirani cited the efforts to lift sanctions, expand international communications and launch new courses, of the center's most important initiatives in recent year.

He referred to the presence of the French ambassador at Shahid Beheshti University last week and underscored that International Business Law is one of the new disciplines of the university launched by a delegation from the Sorbonne.

The director of the Shahid Beheshti University's Center for International Scientific Cooperation also mentioned the expansion of scientific activities with Kazakhstan and Russia among other important activities of the center.

Shirani referred to the university's efforts and pursuits to lift the sanctions, noting that administrative correspondence with the European Union, the Vice Presidential Office for legal affairs and the follow-up headquarters of the Foreign Ministry to implement the JCPOA among its effective activities to lift the sanctions against Shahid Beheshti University.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish