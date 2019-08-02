IRNA chief hails Leader’s insistence on recruiting young managers

Speaking during a televised program on Thursday night, Zia Hashemi said that he met with Ayatollah Khamenei as a member of the Islamic Association of the University of Tehran when he was a student at the university. He noted that during the meeting, the Supreme Leader said that in the future when your generation takes the helm of the things, the situation will become much better.

Hashemi said that finding talents among the young generation will help to the growth of the country, adding that during the meeting with the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei had encouraged him and other university students to bear responsibility in the future.

He said that IRNA is an official media which has to reflect the realities and deal with everything except for the confidential ones.

Referring to the achievements of President Hassan Rouhani’s government, he said that the government’s achievements are not reflected as they deserve to be. He said that the endeavors of the government are much more than what is reflected by the media and IRNA has plans to further highlight the great steps of the government.

