Envoy: Iran, Mexico share cultural, art commonalities

He made the remarks in a meeting with Director of Cultural and Art Organization of Tehran Municipality Saeed Ohadi.

Zegbe said that he believes that Iranians are the most talented people in the world, especially in the field of arts.

Iranian musicians play Mexican melodies well, he added.

He noted that Iran diplomatic mission in Mexico is active on cultural issues and holds ceremonies on the occasion of Nowruz.

He said that holding cultural events is the key for revival of traditions.

He said that holding Mexico cultural week in Iran will be an effective step to develop cultural relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Ohadi expressed readiness for holding cultural weeks in Tehran.

He suggested Museum of Qasr educational and training center as a good place for holding Mexico cultural week.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish